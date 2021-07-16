Leisure facilities in Bedford will be opening with increased capacity from July 19

Leisure facilities in Bedford will be opening with increased capacity from Monday (July 19).

Fusion Lifestyle and Bedford Borough Council have announced that in line with the government roadmap, classes, sessions and capacities at leisure facilities will increase from Monday in a phased approach.

But despite these changes to capacity, some things will remain the same – the stringent safety procedures at all centres will remain in place to ensure the safety of customers.

More people will be able to exercise from July 19 as capacity at Bedford leisure centres increases

Increases in capacity will include the gym, group exercise programmes and spaces in swimming pools and Swim School programmes.

The changes will allow more people to exercise safely at centres across Bedford Borough.

The centres will continue to operate in line with the latest government guidelines and those planning to visit will be encouraged to book and pay online, minimising contact required at the centre.

Staff and customers will continue to be encouraged to wear masks as they move around centres and to distance where possible.

Safety screens in gyms and at reception will remain, along with hand sanitiser stations and sanitiser for equipment too.

These measures, combined with meticulous cleaning routines, are designed to keep customers safe and offer complete confidence to use the facilities and classes.

Anthony Cawley, Director of Operations at Fusion said, “We are delighted that our facilities will be able to open to more members of the local community.

"We know our centres play a really important role in keeping residents fit and healthy and this latest news means we can help even more people achieve their goals.

"We know that people are still concerned about their safety, and we will be making these changes to capacity slowly and closely monitoring the situation.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson added, “It’s great news that our local leisure facilities can take another step back to normality.

"We are looking forward to helping our communities get active in more and more ways throughout the year.”

Bookings can be made up to seven days in advance, via download of the Fusion Lifestyle app - or visit www.fusion-lifestyle.com to register and use the booking facility.