Launch of dedicated website for parents worried about their child’s mental health

Bedford Giving is launching its Follow The Pink Link campaign to encourage parents and guardians worried about their child or teenager’s mental health to visit its new website, with all the information and advice they need in one place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign started with the unveiling of its first set of adverts, which are dotted across the fencing at Bedford Park Concerts Summer Sessions, as well as being on the screens inside the arena.

The Pink Link website offers practical advice written by a trained professional therapist from a local counselling service, Spring Therapeutic Services. Topics include how to start conversations with teenagers, guidance on spotting early warning signs, as well as a directory of local and national support services parents and their teenagers can turn to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “Bedford Giving’s work around mental health and wellbeing is all about early help and open conversations, and is a direct response to the real priorities young people and their parents shared with us during our research.

Follow The Pink Link campaign launched

“The aim of the website is for parents to navigate whether their teenager’s moody, withdrawn behaviour is normal or whether they’re displaying signs of something more serious which needs addressing.

“We have articles written by a therapist, around topics such as how to open up a conversation with your young person which can be difficult, especially if they appear shut down. We’ve also listed nearly 100 organisations, both local and national, which can help with a range of topics from anxiety to being a young carer and the pressures this presents.

“The Pink Link signposts parents to the right information, from the right resources, to get the right support, at the right time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer adverts will appear across Bedford on billboards, digital screens in the town centre, in supermarkets and the train station, as well as on the back of buses and a social media campaign.

The 5-day long Bedfringe arts festival at the Quarry Theatre starting 23 July is backing the campaign and on 10 October, World Mental Health Day, many buildings across the town will be lit up pink to support the campaign.

The Bedford Giving movement has been formed by a group of passionate businesses, charities and other partners, who have all come together to help create a brighter future for the next generation in Bedford by kick starting a range of transformational projects.

To follow the Pink Link visit www.thepink.link