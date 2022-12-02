New author Roy Connolly is living proof his approach to a healthy diet and looking younger really works.

The 66-year-old Bedford grandfather is encouraging everyone to throw away the face creams and concentrate on their meals instead.

Advertisement

He has just topped Amazon’s beauty book charts with his debut lifestyle guide, The Number 1 Golden Health Secret.

Roy Connolly

Roy, who works as a vehicle body repair technician, spent more than 30 years researching the ingredients for a long and happy life.

And he is now sharing his remarkable, yet simple, findings in his book which is now available.

Advertisement

He said: “I have always been totally convinced of the connection that you are what you eat.

Advertisement

Roy's book The Number 1 Golden Health Secret

“By mostly going for single-ingredient foods, you know exactly what you are eating.

Advertisement

“Everything we eat will end up in our blood and our cells and by aiming for powerful non-acidic health foods we produce less wastage.

“This has a massive effect on our joints and kidneys, and this in turn has an effect on how we look.”

Advertisement

Having found his formula for good health and youthful looks, Roy is pleased to report he still lives happily without the need of any medication.

And he is still working and running with as much vigour and energy as he did a couple of decades ago.

Advertisement

Within The Number 1 Golden Health Secret Connolly provides practical steps to finding a balanced diet that works for the individual.

But he is reluctant to ban any foods – even the sugar-and-fat-packed ones from – reaching the plate.

Advertisement

He explained: “I, personally, will eat anything.

“The key here is if it’s not good for you, do not eat much of it and never on a regular basis.”

Advertisement

And he believes the book will show you “feeling and looking younger starts from our insides” and says “this has a remarkable impact on the lines on our faces as we age.

“This will be more powerful than the world’s best face.”

Advertisement