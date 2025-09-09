Inspectors give Bedford care home warning over medicine failings and "staff conduct"

A health watchdog has criticised a Bedford care home and given it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited 1 Lansdowne Road during July but has only just published its findings.

Inspectors also said three aspects it critiqued – safety, effectiveness, and leadership – ‘required improvement’, while caring and responsiveness were both ‘good’.

1 Lansdowne Road, Bedford

The CQC also issued Lansdowne Care Services – which runs the home for people with autism and learning disabilities – with a section 29 warning notice in August “as they failed to meet the legal regulation relating to good governance”.

The report said: “Medicines were not always managed safely. The provider had not acted quickly to protect people when there were allegations about staff conduct. People's health and safety were not always well assessed in care plans and risk assessments. The environment and infection prevention control practices (IPC) were not always safe. Governance systems had not identified areas for improvement.”

But Lansdowne Care Services told Bedford Today it has addressed all the problems highlighted by the CQC.

Following the visit, inspectors were concerned the home had not always managed risks safely.

The report said: “For example, we observed that three people had returned home from the day centre in a taxi without staff support. When we enquired about this, the manager told us that this should not have happened and shared a risk assessment for one of the people.

"This assessment stated that in an emergency, a 'more able' person who receives support from the service should be with them. This was not appropriate as a person using the service would be responsible for other people. We could not be assured that the service always safely and appropriately managed risks to people.”

The health watchdog also highlighted how the safety rating had gone from ‘good’ at the previous visit to ‘requires improvement’ at this one.

The report said: “People were not always protected from abuse or improper treatment. When concerns about staff conduct were brought to the attention of the manager, they did not always take appropriate action to safeguard people and staff while the concerns were investigated.”

Inspectors were also concerned about whether parts of the home itself were safe.

“We observed one person’s wardrobe was damaged and nails were exposed towards the rear. This had not been made safe while awaiting a replacement.”

The report also found

>The fridge had exceeded safe temperatures on several occasions, which increased risks to food safety

>Staff had not received catheter care training

>There was an increased risk staff didn’t have accurate information about meeting people's health needs

However, on the plus side, it also found:

>The provider made sure there were enough staff

>The provider always treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion and respected their privacy and dignity

>Communal areas were decorated with people’s fond memories of the times they spent together such as days out

A spokesman for Lansdowne Care Services said: “The areas of improvement that CQC identified have all been addressed by Lansdowne Care Services Limited and we look forward to their return visit.”