Incredible robots help 500 surgery procedures at Bedford Hospital

Now let’s get to the nuts and bolts of it, a programme to assist surgeries across our two hospitals in the county has proved one of the most successful in England.

The 1,000 procedures across both Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) were achieved in just two years – and it wasn't a case of just asking the patient to reboot or update their software either.

It’s some serious stuff, actually, with the da Vinci Xi robot treating patients with bowel and renal cancer, endometriosis, uro-gynaecology, bariatric, general surgery and biliary surgery, as well as complex head and neck conditions.

The robots – which were installed on each of the trust’s two sites in March 2023 – make operations accurate and less invasive. It allows for small, pinpoint incisions leading to less pain, a shorter stay in hospital and a quicker recovery time.

The robotic assisted surgical team at Bedford Hospital

At Bedford Hospital, the 500th procedure was carried out last weekend by Mr Kanapathi Rajaratnam, consultant in general and colorectal surgery, who said: “Reaching the 500th case at Bedford, and over a thousand in total across both our hospitals, is a milestone and a considerable achievement in such a short space of time.

"It has been a really exciting two years. Introducing this new technology has brought so many benefits for our patients, and the commitment to innovation – and the training, education and research it brings – will help us retain and attract high calibre staff and trainees, establishing a place in the nation's healthcare map."

He continued: “We are incredibly grateful to Bedford Hospital Charity and Friends for their energy, enthusiasm and support with spearheading the project at Bedford, having contributed £900,000 to the cost of the Bedford robot which is phenomenal. Our huge thanks also go to Bedford Hospitals NHS Charity which raised money for the console element of the robot at the L&D."

A total of 15 surgeons across both hospitals are now trained to use the da Vinci robot.

