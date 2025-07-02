"I will never trust the doctors in that hospital again": Nurse left wheelchair bound after claims of neglect by Bedford Hospital

A nurse was left wheelchair bound and missed urgent medication for THREE DAYS while being treated for a suspected kidney infection at Bedford Hospital.

Chantelle Hall, of Bedford, was admitted earlier this year in April with severe pain on the right of her stomach. She was unable to keep down any food and was continually being violently sick.

But once on the ward while doctors investigated the cause, she says staff failed to give her the daily medication she needed for her bladder, seizures and mental health – and this went on for THREE DAYS.

And the 26-year-old, who has nerve damage in her spine and bladder problems, even had multiple seizures at Bedford, resulting in the loss of the use of her legs.

Chantelle Hall, of Bedford, has left wheelchair bound

She said: "They withheld crucial medication from me for days, and subsequently, I had a seizure that left me with no mobility in my legs – something I'm still dealing with.”

To make matters worse, doctors on the wards gave conflicting advice – one recommending a course of IV antibiotics for the infection and to stay on the ward. While another told her she would be discharged with antibiotics and pain relief – both of which she was allergic to.

Frantic and in terrible pain, Chantelle even contemplated discharging herself and going to London’s University College Hospital which has been investigating her seizures – but a third doctor vowed to get the right medication and have her symptoms monitored.

But by the third day, she had still not been prescribed or given any form of medication – and after feeling abandoned, Chantelle began to deteriorate.

The hospital's chief executive, David Carter, said a thorough investigation and review is being carried out into the care Chantelle (inset) received

In the evening she went on to have two seizures – and after the second one, lost the use of her legs and is now in a wheelchair.

By the time she left on the fifth day, she was sent home with someone else’s medication.

Chantelle has officially complained to the hospital after the catalogue of failures and neglect.

She said: “At 26, it has completely changed my life. My independence, mobility, and even simple day-to-day tasks have become impossible for me to do independently.

"The things I love have been taken away: my career, having children, and even the little things, like walking my dog and going out with my friends. I can't do those things now, and that's hard to accept. It's sad to think how different things could've been if I'd received the proper care and treatment.”

"It's just really hard to get my head around. As a healthcare worker myself, I understand how difficult it is to work under pressure and have the lives of all these people quite literally in your hands, but there is just no excuse for their behaviour.

"Hospitals are meant to be a place of safety, and doctors are meant to be people you trust, but I will never feel safe there again. I will never trust the doctors in that hospital again. I've been made to feel like they don't care, like I don't matter, and that feeling stays with you.”

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are aware of the recent complaint raised by Ms Hall regarding the care she received at Bedford Hospital and are very sorry to learn of the distress Ms Hall has experienced during her time with us.

"We take all concerns about patient care very seriously and are committed to providing the highest standards of safety, compassion, and clinical excellence. The wellbeing of our patients is incredibly important to us, so please be assured that a thorough investigation and review is being conducted in line with our clinical governance procedures.”

