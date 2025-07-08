Hydrotherapy made possible thanks to Frank Branston Charitable Trust

We want to extend a big thank you to the Frank Branston Charitable Trust, managed by the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, for their incredible support of our hydrotherapy service, as our funding period draws to a close.

We’re incredibly grateful to the Frank Branston Charitable Trust for supporting our work with people living with Parkinson’s, MS, and other neurological conditions in Bedfordshire and surrounding areas. Thanks to this generous grant, we’ve been able to continue to offer our tailored hydrotherapy programme, which has made a real difference to our members’ physical and emotional wellbeing.

Hydrotherapy offers gentle, supported movement in water, helping reduce stiffness, improve strength, and boost confidence. It’s especially important for people who can no longer manage land-based exercise. With the closure of the local NHS hydro-pool in 2018, access to this kind of support has been limited.

The funding has helped us reach people who might otherwise miss out. Our team of skilled therapists deliver targeted support one on one or in small groups, following NICE guidelines. But the benefits go far beyond the pool: users can also access several other therapies and services like physio, an accessible and supervised gym, several exercise sessions, counselling, oxygen therapy, creative Art workshops and much more, all under one roof at our Centre.

Hydro-pool at the Bedford MS Therapy Centre

One member, says: “It’s like a weight being lifted.” Another young member now attends twice a week, saying it’s the only place she feels truly supported.

The impact of this grant is far-reaching: an improved quality of life, reduced isolation, and even easing pressure on local services. We’re proud to offer something truly life-changing, and we thank the Frank Branston Charitable Trust for making it possible.

If you have MS, Parkinson's, or a rare neurological condition, or if you would like to consider hiring a local hydro-pool, please do contact us to see what we can offer.

Email manager@mscentrebedsandnorthants or call 01234 325 781.