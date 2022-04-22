How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Bedford area, according to the data.

1. Oliver Street Surgery, Ampthill There are 9,190 patients per GP at Oliver Street Surgery in Ampthill. In total there are 7,842 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs

2. The Village Medical Centre, Great Denham There are 8,286 patients per GP at The Village Medical Centre, in Great Denham. In total there are 8,838 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.1 GPs

3. Priory Medical Centre, Clapham There are 3,875 patients per GP at Priory Medical Centre, in Clapham. In total there are 7,646 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2 GPs

4. Marston Forest Healthcare, Marston Moretaine There are 3,529 patients per GP at Marston Forest Healthcare, in Marston Moretaine. In total there are 11,387 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.2 GPs