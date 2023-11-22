Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“A lot of people think hospices are just about dying – but we also help improve people’s quality of life.”

Nurse Susie Olsen, has spoken about the common misconceptions people have about working at a hospice. And you can find out what it is really like yourself by coming along to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice’s Nurse Open Day on 6 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the open day you will have the chance to see behind the scenes of working at Sue Ryder’s Moggerhanger-based hospice, meet the team and ask any questions you have.

Sue Ryder Nurses at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice in Bedfordshire

Susie continued to talk about what it is really like to work at a hospice: “Hospices aren’t just about death and dying, we also help patients with symptom control and improve their quality of life. Many patients who come to us continue living at home for longer.

“People often say it must be sad to work in a hospice, but it isn’t what people expect. There’s a lot of positivity and peacefulness to it. It is a real privilege to be able to care for someone at such an important time in their life and help to fulfil their wants and wishes.

“It is also really rewarding to be able to work in a team where we come together to meet the emotional, physical and social needs of the person - we have a really holistic approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Come and see for yourself what it is like at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, you won’t know what it is really like until you do. Palliative care has its challenges but it is such an interesting area to work in.”

Come along to our Nurse Open Day at Sue Ryder St John’s on 6 December 2023 from 10am until 2pm.

You can register at www.sueryder.org/careersday

“A lot of people think hospices are just about dying – but we also help improve people’s quality of life.”

Says Nurse Susie Olsen, who has spoken about the common misconceptions people have about working at a hospice. And you can find out what it is really like yourself by coming along to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice’s Nurse Open Day on 6 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the open day you will have the chance to see behind the scenes of working at Sue Ryder’s Moggerhanger-based hospice, meet the team and ask any questions you have.

Susie continued to talk about what it is really like to work at a hospice: “Hospices aren’t just about death and dying, we also help patients with symptom control and improve their quality of life. Many patients who come to us continue living at home for longer.

“People often say it must be sad to work in a hospice, but it isn’t what people expect. There’s a lot of positivity and peacefulness to it. It is a real privilege to be able to care for someone at such an important time in their life and help to fulfil their wants and wishes.

“It is also really rewarding to be able to work in a team where we come together to meet the emotional, physical and social needs of the person - we have a really holistic approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Come and see for yourself what it is like at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, you won’t know what it is really like until you do. Palliative care has its challenges but it is such an interesting area to work in.”

Come along to our Nurse Open Day at Sue Ryder St John’s on 6 December 2023 from 10am until 2pm.