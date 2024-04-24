Hospice volunteers recognised for 500 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The volunteers’ long service was acknowledged in an afternoon tea event held at the hospice, where their achievements and hard work were celebrated.

Among them were Eileen Jones Brown, who has worked at Keech as a nurse for 27 years. Before she became a volunteer, Eileen was a paid staff member. Eileen says: “What I love most about being a nurse at Keech is meeting the patients and their families. I feel privileged to give my time to an organisation that supports people in the community who need the important care and services they offer.”

Volunteer Betty Satchell, aged 78, celebrated 25 years’ service. From 1992, Betty worked as a paid staff member in Keech’s administration team. After leaving paid employment in 1999, Betty stayed on in a voluntary capacity to assist with the children’s hospice reception and administrative duties.

Volunteer Eileen Jones Brown (left) with Keech Hospice Care CEO Liz Searle

Betty says: “I suppose you could say, I was hooked! Even after I left Keech for a new job, I knew I still wanted to be involved. So much has changed over the years and the hospice has grown to help more people in the community who need their services. I like to support Keech whenever I can. I know people who’ve been patients and had loved ones helped by Keech, and how much the care they received has meant to them. I get satisfaction in helping, even though I'm just a little cog in a much bigger team.”

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, presented certificates to the long-serving volunteers. She said:

“We simply couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers, who selflessly donate their time to help us support people with life-limiting diagnoses and their families. From nursing to event management, and driving to pool supervision, our team of volunteers help across all aspects of our operation. We really can never thank them enough, especially those who have committed to volunteering for such a long time. They all say how important Keech is to them, and I hope that this special event went some way to helping them realise how important they are to us.”