HIV cases in Bedford fell last year

Latest figures have shown new HIV diagnoses fell in Bedford last year – as was the case across England.

It comes as the NHS announced the roll-out of a new long-acting injection for people who are unable to take PrEP, the existing medication for those at risk of HIV.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show there were four new diagnoses of HIV in Bedford in 2024, down from ​10 a year earlier.

The figures exclude people diagnosed with HIV abroad and starting care in England.

Across the country, 2,773 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2024 – down 2% from 2,838 in 2023.

The number of people tested in sexual health services increased 3% to 1.3 million people in 2024.

There were 1,611 HIV tests carried out in Bedford last year.

HIV awareness and support charity the Terrence Higgins Trust said progress has been "unequal", adding the figures show a decline in young people being tested.

The charity added inequalities remain around access to the PrEP pill, which prevents the virus from entering the body. It said gay and bisexual men are more likely to be offered it than other groups.

Chief executive Richard Angell said: "This data is promising, but we have not turned the corner yet. We need to go further and faster, with a relentless focus on tackling the inequalities that persist.

"That means scaling up HIV testing, improving access to PrEP and supporting people living with HIV who are not accessing life-saving treatment.

"Get that right and the new HIV Action Plan can get England on track to end new HIV cases by 2030, once and for all."

The figures also show 76% of people who attended a sexual health service and were found to be at risk of acquiring HIV initiated or continued taking PrEP.

In Bedford, this figure stood at 70%.

Dr Tamara Djuretic, head of HIV at the UKHSA, said the fall in HIV diagnoses is "excellent", but added there is concern about poorer testing among younger people.

"Early diagnosis can be lifesaving, so please get regularly tested if you’re sexually active. HIV tests and PrEP are free and confidential through the NHS and local sexual health services," she said.

"If you do test positive, treatment is highly effective, and you can expect to live a long, healthy life."

The NHS announced the cabotegravir injection has been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and will be available to the estimated 1,000 patients who are unable to use PrEP.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting said: "The approval of this game-changing injection perfectly embodies what this Government is determined to deliver – cutting-edge treatments that save lives and leave no one behind.

"For vulnerable people who are unable to take other methods of HIV prevention, this represents hope."

He added: "England will be the first country to end HIV transmissions by 2030, and this breakthrough preventative therapy is another powerful tool in our arsenal to reach that crucial goal."

