Here's the Bedford pharmacies open over the bank holiday

The hospital is advising anyone to go there for common ailments

By Clare Turner
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:22 pm

Six pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

They are:

Boots, Harpur Centre – 10am-4pm

Boots, Interchange Retail Park – 11am-5pm

Lindleys Chemist, Ford End Road – 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Fairfield Park – 10am-4pm

Tesco in-store pharmacy, Cardington Road – 9am-6pm

Tesco in-store pharmacy, Riverfield Drive – 9am-6pm

A tweet from Bedford Hospital said: “If you need expert advice on common illnesses and ailments throughout the bank holiday, please speak to your pharmacist.”

