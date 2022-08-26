Here's the Bedford pharmacies open over the bank holiday
The hospital is advising anyone to go there for common ailments
By Clare Turner
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:22 pm
Six pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday Monday.
They are:
Boots, Harpur Centre – 10am-4pm
Boots, Interchange Retail Park – 11am-5pm
Lindleys Chemist, Ford End Road – 9am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Fairfield Park – 10am-4pm
Tesco in-store pharmacy, Cardington Road – 9am-6pm
Tesco in-store pharmacy, Riverfield Drive – 9am-6pm
A tweet from Bedford Hospital said: “If you need expert advice on common illnesses and ailments throughout the bank holiday, please speak to your pharmacist.”