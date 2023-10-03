Hearts for Moggerhanger raises thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Hearts For Moggerhanger says thanks to everyone who has helped them raise the cash

Hearts For Moggerhanger have presented Sue Ryder St John's Hospice with cheques for £2,846.99 from profit from our cream Teas and Grand Draw.

Since we started in August 2020, YOU, through us, have raised an amazing total of £28,617.65 for the Hospice and Palliative Care Hub. By you helping us, we can help the Hospice. Thank you for such great support.

Hearts For Moggerhanger started in August 2020, when 3 friends Christina Boxall, Judi Hobbs and Geraldine Clarke decided to help Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger. This was following the death of Tony, Christina's husband.

Tony was in St Johns three times for symptom control, and pain relief, and the Palliative Care Hub supported us at home. It really was a lifeline to us both at such a devastating time in our lives. Enabling. Tony to pass away at home, in my arms, as he so wanted and for us to be together.

It wasn't until we went to the Hospice, I realised just what an amazing place it is. They support both the patient and the family. It's a place of calm, professional care, kindness and more. Until then I thought it's was a place you went to die. I was so WRONG they do far more than I ever knew.

I wanted to give something back, the Pandemic hit the Hospice hard, so much fundraising was stopped. We decided to do something to raise some money so the Hospice would be there for others who may need their help in the future.

We thought we'd perhaps raise a few hundred pounds, but thanks to the community, friends and local businesses, we went on to achieve much more.

Ruth Norman and Sheila Springell joined us to help, plus the help of John Hobbs and Tony Springell and all of us are thrilled that we have to date raised over £28,000 for St John’s Hospice.

We hope next year we will reach £30,000, a truly wonderful amount.