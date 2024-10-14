Health trust tells MP patient safety at Bedford Renal Unit is "top priority" following temporary closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The health trust responsible for the closure of the Bedford Renal Unit has responded to Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin.

Last week, Bedford Today revealed how the MP wanted answers following yet another closure of the unit – which provides treatment and dialysis for patients with kidney failure.

East and North Hertfordshire Trust – which runs the unit, along with four other dialysis centres across the region – responded to his concerns.

In a letter published on Facebook, it said this latest closure of the Napier Road site is a direct result of the testing put in place since the previous closure in February/March.

Bedford Renal Unit and, inset, Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin

Adam Sewell-Jones, chief executive, told the MP: “May I reassure you that patient safety remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to strengthening relationships with both our patients and the wider community.

"Following our initial communication with you, we have now had time to further test this potential issue, I confirm that as a result, a potential issue was flagged which prompted us to take the precautionary step of temporarily closing the unit before any risk to patient safely could materialise.

“This proactive decision is a testament to the robust safeguarding measures we now have in place to ensure patient wellbeing. Rather than reflecting on failure, I hope you would agree it demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement.”

Mr Sewell-Jones added: “Our testing during this period of temporary closure has determined our water is of excellent quality and we have received assurance from external water regulators that there is no threat to patient safety.”

And he also told the Bedford MP the trust plans to install a water softener with greater capacity.

But added: “I am pleased to inform you that we do not anticipate the same length of closure as we experienced in February. We are working diligently to reopen the unt – subject to completion of further tests.”

And in a post on social media, Mr Yasin responded: “I am pleased they have taken quick and ongoing action to keep patients safe but I remain concerned that the unit has been affected again.”