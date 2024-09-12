Health bosses pledge to tackle urgent issue of suicide prevention in Bedfordshire

Health bosses have committed to addressing "the urgent issue of suicide prevention" in Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

In light of the findings from the Milton Keynes Suicide Prevention Audit 2021 - which highlighted higher than average suicide rates within the area - they are taking "decisive action" to improve people's wellbeing and combat social isolation.

The Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) are rolling out the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA) to their staff, which was launched on September 10 in alignment with World Suicide Prevention Day.

A BLMK ICB spokesman, said: "This initiative is designed to equip the workforce and communities with the necessary skills to recognise warning signs of suicide and social isolation.

The ZSA website with the launch of its Suicide Awareness Training.

"The training will also provide guidance on how to have critical conversations, escalate concerns, and access further support. The training will be offered digitally at no cost to participants."

Martha Roberts, chief people officer at the BLMK ICB, said: "The mental health and well-being of our communities and our workforce is a top priority. By rolling out the Zero Suicide Alliance Training, we are taking proactive steps to equip our people with the tools and knowledge needed to prevent suicide and reduce social isolation.

"This training is not just about meeting organisational goals; it’s about making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

"I’m confident that this initiative will have a lasting, positive impact across our entire system."

The BLMK ICB says that suicide is a "complex issue with multiple contributing factors" - and that there is no single cause.

However, by understanding and addressing known risk factors, it aims to make its suicide prevention strategies more effective.

The ZSA training program will include: how to spot warning signs of suicide and isolation, how to engage in meaningful conversations with those at risk, and the belief that both suicide and isolation are preventable.

BLMK are collaborating with the charity, Zero Suicide Alliance, and are working together on the creation of a targeted training module to support health and care staff.

For those seeking immediate support, please visit the Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention page. You will also find more information on suicide prevention resources.