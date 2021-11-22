Have your say on Bedford's pharmacies

What do you think of the town's pharmacies?

Well, Bedford Borough Council want to hear from you - and what improvements you'd like to see in the future.

Your responses will help the Bedford Borough Health and Wellbeing Board to produce its local Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment, which will help to ensure your pharmacy provides the services residents need both now and in the future.

How do you rate your pharmacy?

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “The local pharmacy is often the first place we turn to when we have a concern about our health or the health of a family member. They support our local health and social care services, by providing medical advice, administering vaccinations, dispensing medication and much more.

“This is an opportunity for all residents, particularly those who use pharmacies regularly, to ensure that services accurately reflect the current provision being delivered within their communities.

“I would ask everyone to get involved and help us shape the future of the service.”