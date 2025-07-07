Have your say: Bedford Hospital to build state-of-the-art operating theatre

It looks like Bedford Hospital could be getting a new Elective Care Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s received funding to progress plans to develop designs for a centre as well as the business case - and wants the public’s input.

Once up and running, the centre would provide state-of-the-art operating theatres which would reduce waiting times for planned operations, be a recovery space - and would free up space in other parts of the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other surgical requirements will be decided as part of the planning.

An artist's impression of the proposed new operation theatre

The ideas are very much in the early stages and the hospital is keen for the public to have a say.

There will be a special drop-in event where you can ask questions on Monday, July 14 between 1pm and 8pm in the committee room at the hospital.

Email [email protected] to register your interest or ask any questions.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.