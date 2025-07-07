Have your say: Bedford Hospital to build state-of-the-art operating theatre
It’s received funding to progress plans to develop designs for a centre as well as the business case - and wants the public’s input.
Once up and running, the centre would provide state-of-the-art operating theatres which would reduce waiting times for planned operations, be a recovery space - and would free up space in other parts of the hospital.
Other surgical requirements will be decided as part of the planning.
The ideas are very much in the early stages and the hospital is keen for the public to have a say.
There will be a special drop-in event where you can ask questions on Monday, July 14 between 1pm and 8pm in the committee room at the hospital.
Email [email protected] to register your interest or ask any questions.
