Have your say: Bedford Hospital to build state-of-the-art operating theatre

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
It looks like Bedford Hospital could be getting a new Elective Care Centre.

It’s received funding to progress plans to develop designs for a centre as well as the business case - and wants the public’s input.

Once up and running, the centre would provide state-of-the-art operating theatres which would reduce waiting times for planned operations, be a recovery space - and would free up space in other parts of the hospital.

Other surgical requirements will be decided as part of the planning.

An artist's impression of the proposed new operation theatreplaceholder image
An artist's impression of the proposed new operation theatre

The ideas are very much in the early stages and the hospital is keen for the public to have a say.

There will be a special drop-in event where you can ask questions on Monday, July 14 between 1pm and 8pm in the committee room at the hospital.

Email [email protected] to register your interest or ask any questions.

