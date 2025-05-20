Grape Tree in Bedford pulls popular snack from shelves over fears of E. coli contamination
The store – in the Harpur Centre – has withdrawn the 250g pack size with a best before date of July 11, 2026.
In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), a store spokesman said: “Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.
“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please email [email protected].”