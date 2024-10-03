GP services moving to improved Bedford Health Village location ahead of schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The relocation of GP services to Bedford Health Village site on Kimbolton Road are set to be completed ahead of schedule.

From Monday October 14, patients will no longer be seen at Goldington Road site, run by The De Parys Group.

Services will instead be delivered from either the Enhanced Services Centre (ESC) at Bedford Health Village, or at the Pemberley Avenue Surgery.

And from Monday November 11, services at the Pemberley Avenue Surgery site will also relocate to the ESC.

Bedford Health Village.

Councillor Martin Towler, who represents health and wellbeing said “This is great news for patients.

“The relocation means that patients will be seen in modern, purpose-designed accommodation, with the capacity to continue to grow and improve.

“Patients with long-term conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, respiratory illnesses and coronary heart disease will have access to multi-disciplinary clinics, meaning they will be able to receive more care outside of hospital and closer to home.

“They won’t even need to take any action – there’s no change in the way they book appointments, and patients will be offered an appointment at the surgery most convenient for them when possible.”

Bedford Health Village is on the former Bedford Hospital’s North Wing site, once home to maternity services.

De Parys Group is one of the largest practices in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, and also one of the largest training practices.

As part of this relocation, no changes are planned to the De Parys Group services delivered from its sites in Bromham and Church Lane.