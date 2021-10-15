Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face-to-face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Bedford and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Bedford which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

1. Rothsay Surgery There were 318 survey forms sent out to patients at Rothsay Surgery. The response rate was 44.7. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 73.4 said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

2. Greensand Surgery, Ampthill There were 262 survey forms sent out to patients at Greensand Surgery. The response rate was 49.2%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 50% said it was very good and 36.5% said it was fairly good.

3. Linden Road Surgery There were 408 survey forms sent out to patients at Linden Road Surgery. The response rate was 38%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 43.8% said it was very good and 42.8% said it was fairly good.

4. Goldington Road Surgery There were 503 survey forms sent out to patients at Goldington Road Surgery. The response rate was 20.9%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 42.2% said it was very good and 36.8% said it was fairly good.