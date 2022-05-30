Fundraiser marks milestone 60th birthday with Land’s End to John O’Groats charity cycle ride

Local ‘trade hero’ Kev Barnes, who works for Traka in Olney, has set himself the challenge of raising £1,100, a pound for every mile cycled in aid of Cure CJD, which supports clinical studies to investigate possible treatments for CJD and related Prion diseases.

The challenge will see Kev take on the ride from June 2-16, supported by close friends Steve, Craig, and Lee Newell, who also work for the security service company Traka, and in memory of Craig and Lee’s mum Ruth, who recently passed away from the disease.

Said Kev: “This is an enormous challenge, but one I am very excited to complete in memory of Ruth. I will have my 60th just before departure from Land’s End and feel obliged not to waste my good fortune for health and fitness though I may wish I had taken on this challenge 20 years ago by the time we reach John O’Groats.

Kev Barnes is celebrating his 60th birthday by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in aid of Cure CJD.

“At present, the only treatment for CJD involves trying to keep the person as comfortable as possible and reducing symptoms with medicines. Every penny raised will help towards finding a cure and treatment.”

Steve Newell joined Traka in 1999. Ruth joined the Traka family in 2000 and used to make the renowned iFobs by hand, an integral part of the key management solutions.

Lee Newell, mechanical design Engineer at Traka, said: “We have known Kev all our lives, both personally and through the Traka family. We are so grateful for him for taking on this challenge and raising such significant funds and know mum would have been immensely proud.”

Craig added: “As a hereditary disease with a 50/50 chance of passing on the gene, this is a cause very close to our hearts. Our family is humbled by Kev’s own huge heart and generosity.

“It means so much to us that Kev is doing this. We can already see the donations pouring in, for which we are so thankful. We have no doubt that he will reach his target and smash the challenge at the same time.”