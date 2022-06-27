Friends of Moorfields in plea for Bedford volunteers to reassure patients

Are you a reassuring person? If so, The Friends of Moorfields would like to hear from you.

The volunteer-led charity – which has been going for over 50 years – provides emotional and physical support to Moorfields Eye Hospital patients at Bedford.

Dealing with eye conditions can be a daunting experience, so if you think you've got what it takes to make patients feel comfortable and reassured, get in touch.

Jan Kuszlewicz, one of the Friends of Moorfields' hand-holding volunteers

As a volunteer there are many different tasks you can take part in including; leading and guiding patients, holding the hands of those having surgery, and being an emotional support to those who may be anxious.

You must be aged at least 16 and be willing to commit to a minimum of three hours per week for six months.

All volunteers will be subject to reference and DBS checks.