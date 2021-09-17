Free passes for Fusion-run sport centres in Bedford - including Robinson Pool and Oasis

Bedford International Athletics Stadium, John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Kempston Pool, Oasis Beach Pool and Robinson Pools & Fitness are all offering a free gym or swim pass to celebrate National Fitness Day.

Fusion Lifestyle and Bedford Borough Council have teamed up to mark the day on Wednesday (September 22) by encouraging the Bedford residents to clock up a ‘Midweek Mile’.

The mile can be completed by walking, running, rowing, swimming, or a combination of all of these, and is open to members and non-members.

Can you clock up a Midweek Mile?

The free gym and swim pass is available to download here (terms and conditions apply).

Each participating centre will keep a running tally of the miles achieved throughout the day and will announce their totals on social media.

Anthony Cawley, director of operations for Fusion Lifestyle, said: “National Fitness Day is a brilliant way to help the local community get active.

"We hope by offering a free pass our members will bring their friends and family and residents who want to try out their local centres will use this opportunity to do just that.

