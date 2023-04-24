Sue Ryder’s research has found that 86% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief

The Grief Kind Space sessions will be held at The Guinea pub

Free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support will be available in Moggerhanger this week as Sue Ryder opens a new Grief Kind Space.

The space is the second venture from the healthcare and bereavement charity, following the successful opening of a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in nearby Milton Ernest last month.

Debbie Playford from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice is supporting the opening of the Spaces across the region.

She said: “It has only been a short period of time since we opened our first Grief Kind Space in Milton Ernest, but I have been amazed to see just how much people attending feel comfortable enough to really talk, not only to our volunteers but to each other.

“It's amazing to be a part of seeing people make these connections and to help them find a safe space where they can talk about their grief.

“Quite often people feel they are a burden speaking about their grief to friends or family, but our Grief Kind Spaces helps remove that feeling, so people can talk, listen to others who might be experiencing the same as them, and gain support.

“I am delighted that with support of our wonderful volunteers and thanks to the Guinea Pub in Moggerhanger hosting us we can swiftly open our second Grief Kind Space for local people, providing much needed support to anyone who is grieving.”

Debbie added: “Almost every home in the UK has, or will experience the loss of someone, but Sue Ryder’s research has found that 86% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief.

Further research by the charity revealed an acute need for more informal bereavement support, which carved the way for the creation of Grief Kind Spaces.

Debbie said: “We spoke with 8,000 people who have been bereaved last year and many told us what they really wanted was to meet and talk to others who had also been bereaved. I hope through our Grief Kind Spaces we can meet this unfulfilled need.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Moggerhanger will take place every Wednesday from April 26 between 3.30pm and 5.30pm at The Guinea Pub, Bedford Road.

“Our Grief Kind Spaces are welcoming, inclusive and open to anyone who is over 18 and has experienced a bereavement,” added Debbie. “Whether you want to attend regularly to connect with others in similar situations or drop in for a quick chat.

“You don’t need to register and there’s no need to book. You don’t need to have received any support or care from Sue Ryder previously either. Just pop in to receive a warm welcome from our team of trained volunteers, who are there to listen if you have experienced any kind of loss at any time.”

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2023 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces