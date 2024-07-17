Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Sharnbrook Academy took 100mg edibles – cannabis-laced sweets – on Monday, thinking they were eating sour sweets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school confiscated them and the police were also informed but one parent wants the school to do more after two of they were left with foaming mouths.

Her 14-year-old son was one of the four pupils tricked into taking the edibles and “digested them thinking they were sour sweets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Two of them had foaming mouths but others had side effects like feeling sleepy and sick – one of which was my child. “Luckily it’s all OK now but this is something serious – if a smaller child had taken this it could have caused serious health risk. These four children could have been seriously injured.”

Sharnbrook Academy

Principal Clare Raku told Bedford Today: “We are treating the incident very seriously. Upon discovering that edibles had been brought into school, we took immediate action by confiscating them and writing to all parents about the potential dangers, particularly to young people. The students who consumed the edibles received prompt care and are doing fine.

“We are collaborating with partner agencies, including the police, to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate measures follow. Our number one priority at Sharnbrook Academy is to create a safe and secure environment for all our students."

A police spokesman said: “We have been made aware that a small quantity of cannabis edibles was brought into Sharnbrook Academy on Monday (July 15). An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cannabis edibles are illegal products disguised as sweets and other foods. They may appear ‘harmless’ on first look, but their dangers cannot be underestimated. It can be difficult to know the strength and exact contents of edibles, meaning there is a high chance other harmful substances are mixed in. They can also have a delayed effect, increasing the risk of accidental overdose, particularly in young people unaware of the dangers.

“We would ask anyone with information about the sale and use of cannabis edibles and other illegal substances to report it to us online or call us on 101.”

But the parent – who wanted to remain anonymous added: “I’m just disgusted the school hasn’t made the parents and community more aware that they have physically been brought and given out in school.”

The school did however, send out a general letter to all parents, highlighting the dangers of cannabis sweets and cannabis vapes, in the hope they have a conversation with their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In it, the principal said: “Recently, it has come to light that some young people are now adding illegal substances to their vapes, which are causing extreme reactions and making them very unwell. The safety of our students is our number one priority, which is why we are bringing this to your attention again.”

The school also vowed to continue its practice of:

Only allowing students to use the loo during lessons if they have a medical pass, or it is an absolute emergency at the teacher’s discretion

Ensuring staff monitor toilets at transition times and during breaks and lunchtime with CCTV present in toilet areas (but not cubicles)

Ensuring any misuse of toilet cubicles is dealt with severely