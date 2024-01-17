Food fomo stops half of adults from losing weight – but not for this busy mum from Flitwick

Do you put off dieting because you don’t want to miss out on your favourite food?

Half of UK adults say they’ve put off trying to lose weight due to fomo (fear of missing out) – with missing out on favourite foods and social events fuelling this fear.

Showing how much pleasure we get from food, the survey of 2,000 adults, commissioned by the Slimming World, found 72% say food brings them joy.

Busy mum-of-three, Hayley Elmore, from Flitwick, backs up this research. She’s only 1lb from achieving her personal target weight after dropping nearly two-and-a-half stones in just five months.

Hayley Elmore before and after joining Slimming World

The 39-year-old said: “I love how easy it is to follow, minimal measuring and I’m never hungry. There’s always so many foods that I can enjoy without feeling guilty. I love the recipes on the app, and I love the Slimming World ready meals too, super handy when time is of the essence.

"There is no need to miss out, there is always a good alternative that is just as tasty…Swapping pizza for pitta pizzas which are on plan.. high calorie alcohol for lower calorie options but still just as tasty. Going out is still allowed, I look at the menu beforehand and pre-plan my meal. Going for things like high protein options and swapping your chips for jacket potatoes, salad, veggies etc steak is always my go to when I go out. There will always be something, don’t be afraid to ask at the restaurant for alternatives that are more on plan.”

Hayley joined the Flitwick group back in June 2023 and hasn’t looked back since. “It’s made such a difference to everything,” she said.

“Physically I feel great and I have so much more confidence. Mentally I feel amazing, I feel in control of my life and my day-to -ay. I’m happier therefore the people around me are too, it’s a great feeling. I’m fitting into clothes I never thought I would again is definitely a massive achievement for me. I feel a lot healthier too and have increased my exercise as this goes hand in hand with the food optimising.”

BEFORE MEALS

Breakfast options – toast / crumpets with butter / large bowl of cereal / bacon sandwich

Snacks – chocolate / crisps

Dinner options – processed ready meals / high calorie jars of pasta sauce and high fat meats / chips / hardly any fruit or vegetables

AFTER MEALS

Breakfast options – boiled eggs / Weetabix with milk / grilled bacon (fat removed) / eggs / baked beans / tomatoes / protein sandwich thins / porridge with blueberries, cinnamon & honey / smoked salmon with scrambled eggs

Snacks – hifi bars / apple / banana / seafood sticks / grapes / veg sticks

Lunch options – chicken slices with salad / ham & tomato protein thin / jacket potato with cheese & beans / omelette with ham, cheese, onion, tomato

Dinner options – Slimming World free burgers with cheese, sweet potato fries and lots of veggies / pasta bol with homemade tomato sauce and 5% mince / Slimming World ready meals / salmon with asparagus and baby potatoes / steak and chips