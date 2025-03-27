FOI data reveals nearly 4,000 elderly falls requiring hospital transport in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed that 3,945 elderly individuals (65+) required hospital transport across Bedfordshire hospitals in 2023 and 2024, highlighting the ongoing risk of fall-related incidents among older adults.

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Access BDD, specialists in stairlifts and home lift solutions, show that the total number of fall-related hospital transports remained high, with 1,974 cases recorded in 2023 and 1,971 in 2024.

The data shows that those aged 85 and over accounted for the highest number of fall-related hospital transports, with 959 cases in 2023 and 936 in 2024. The 75-84 age group saw a slight decline in incidents, from 780 in 2023 to 766 in 2024, while cases among those aged 65-74 rose from 235 in 2023 to 269 in 2024.

Falls resulting in hospital admission were most frequent in October 2024 (202 incidents), followed by May (174) and August (175).

Across both years, women accounted for the majority of fall-related hospital transports, with 1,174 incidents in 2023 and 1,125 in 2024, compared to 800 cases among men in 2023 and 846 in 2024. While the total number of falls remained similar, male fall-related incidents rose by nearly 6% year-on-year.

Bethany Ward, Marketing Specialist at Access BDD, commented: "The increasing number of fall-related hospital transports is a growing concern, particularly as the majority of incidents occur at home. This highlights the urgent need for improved home safety measures to help older adults maintain their independence while reducing fall risks. Simple adaptations like stairlifts and handrails can make a significant difference in creating a safer living environment."

"With an ageing population and fall-related injuries on the rise, these latest figures underline why proactive home adaptations should be a priority for families, carers, and policymakers alike."