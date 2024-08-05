Flitwick Leisure Centre gym to close as work starts on £250k revamp
And because of that, the gym will temporarily close from today (Monday) through to Thursday, August 15.
As part of the refurbishment, floor space in the free weights area will increase by 40% and there’ll be a purpose-built stretching and relaxation area. New, state-of-the-art fitness equipment will be provided, including deadlift machines, a standing abductor machine and SkiErg ski machines.
During the temporary closure, members will still get access to the swimming pool and fitness classes at Flitwick Leisure Centre, as well as all other Central Bedfordshire sites – Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre and Sandy Sports Centre.
Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of the council, said: "The £250,000 refurbishment will provide state-of-the-art facilities and a more spacious, welcoming environment for all who use the centre."
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are confident it will be a big hit, and we look forward to showing as many people as possible the new, state-of-the-art equipment which will serve the local community now and into the future.”
The investment is being joint-funded by facility operator Everyone Active and Central Bedfordshire Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.