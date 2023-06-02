Flitwick aerobics instructor takes on fundraiser for dad fighting cancer

She’s doing a spinathon and getting her head shaved

An aerobics instructor has organised a charity fundraiser after being inspired by her dad as he goes through cancer treatment.

Tanya West has organised a spinathon at Flitwick Leisure Centre – and what’s more – she’s getting her head shaved too.

Her dad Steve Spavins is undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer and has encouraged her to put on the event – due to go ahead on Saturday, June 10.

All funds raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The spinathon will start at 8.10am and finish at 6.45pm in the group cycling studio – and at 7pm, Tanya will get her locks lopped off.

Tanya has set a target of £1,500 and if you want to donate you can visit here