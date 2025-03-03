Faulty lifts at Bedford Hospital won't be up and running for SIX WEEKS
It looks like the lifts are out of order again at Bedford Hospital.
There’s been an electrical fault at the main outpatients department lifts which will take up to SIX WEEKS to repair.
During this time, access to the department will be via the stairs only. Patients who are unable to use the stairs will be seen in the Cauldwell Centre.
If you have any questions about your appointment, call the main outpatients department on 01234 730479.
This isn’t the first time there’s been problems with the hospital’s lifts – last year, appointments were cancelled after there was a fault with the lifts at Beeden House.
