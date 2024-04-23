Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’ve got an appointment or procedure at Bedford Hospital, you might find it’s going to be moved or cancelled.

It looks like the lifts are out of action at Beeden House – plus, there’s a reduced capacity in the main block.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of our readers, Bill Davies, got in touch with Bedford Today, saying it had left him and others “in limbo”.

Out of action - the lifts at Bedford Hospital (Picture: Bill Davies)

He added: “Two of these are in Beeden House which accommodates the Cardiac Catheterisation Suite on the third floor which has had to cancel most appointments as lifts are essential for patient emergencies. This follows a risk assessment of the stairs which found them unsuitable

“Any alternatives have to be cost-benefit analysed leaving patients untreated, some midway between procedures with no advice available for the interim whilst the lifts are repaired which could take two months and possibly more.

“The main wards lift access is currently restricted to two out of four, one public the other staff only. Access to the public is closely overseen by security staff. Should either of these remaining lifts break down then one could assume that several wards would cease to function adding to the chronic functioning of our local hospital.”

But he said: “All of the front line staff remained kind and courteous managing this situation with resigned patience whilst the invisible managers fail dismally to avoid events such as these thus condemning certain sections of patients to totally unacceptable health care in Bedford. My sympathies go out to the front line staff who had to face the affected public and those far more serious than me whose fate now hangs in the balance.”

Lifts at Beeden House and the main block have been affected (Picture: Bill Davies)

A post on the Bedford Hospital website confirmed the unexpected closure – but we have approached health bosses to find out when it will be fixed.

A statement on the website said: “We have had to make the difficult decision to close both lifts in Beeden House after finding an unexpected fault during routine maintenance. This means that there will be disruption to services and appointments on the upper floors of Beeden House.

“We are currently contacting patients to find the best individual solution for them, minimise disruption and ensure they continue to receive the care they need. At this point you do not need to contact us, we will contact all affected patients. The decision to close the lifts was hard, but we felt it was the safest decision to best protect our patients and staff.

