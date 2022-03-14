Family of Bedford man search for answers over his ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer death

The family of a former carpenter who died from asbestos-related cancer are appealing to his old workmates for help.

David Underwood died aged 84 just three months after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma - a terminal form of cancer of the lining of the lung.

And before his death, he had instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and whether it could be connected to his career.

Did you work with David Underwood?

The father-of-two, from Kempston, told them how he potentially encountered the material during his working life.

And now, with his children are continuing the search for answers in his memory - and legal experts are hoping for more information on the conditions David would have faced while working at LAH Ames Ltd in the 1970s.

They want to hear from anyone who worked with him, as well as others who might have knowledge of the company.

Natalia Rushworth-White is the specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing David’s family,

She said: “The terrible legacy of asbestos has touched many lives through the years and David’s death is another devastating case linked to the material.

“David’s family remain shocked at his diagnosis and especially how his condition deteriorated rapidly following his diagnosis. Understandably they have many questions about his illness and how he developed it.

“As part of our investigations we’d be keen to hear from anyone who might be able to shed light on the conditions David faced during his working life. Any detail could make all the difference in providing his family with the answers they deserve.”

David recalled working for LAH Ames Ltd during the 1970s. He outlined to his legal team how the role revolved around house building and he stated that materials that were likely to contain asbestos were used on site.

The company was liquidated in 2000. David died in February 2021.

In a joint statement daughter Tracey and son Bradley, said: “The news that Dad had been diagnosed with mesothelioma came as a real shock. From there we couldn’t believe how quickly his condition deteriorated.

“Dad knew there wasn’t much that could be done with regards to curing his cancer but still felt he deserved to know why he contracted it. He was a wonderful and loving father and it was devastating to see how mesothelioma took hold so quickly.

“He had some thoughts about his asbestos exposure, but we weren’t really able to make much progress on this because of what happened.

“We’d do anything to have Dad back in our lives but we know that’s not possible. Therefore we feel we need to at least honour his memory but finding the answers about his illness that he wanted.

“We’d be so grateful to anyone who came forward with information about conditions Dad faced during his work.”