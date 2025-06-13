Expect disruption as Bedford Hospital car park to close for urgent pothole repairs

Bedford Hospital's Kempston Road entrance

Looks like the hospital car park is getting some major surgery following concerns from patients, visitors and staff.

As the condition of the South Wing site has gotten worse over the last few months, the trust is getting work done before it well and truly flatlines.

And it’s promising to minimise disruption with all pothole repairs taking place overnight between 9pm and 5am.

A different area of the site will be worked on each night – but be warned, there may be noise and limited to access while work is taking place.

Visitors are asked to refrain from parking in a car park scheduled for work that evening.

And be warned – next Tuesday and Wednesday (June 17 and 18), the Kempston Road entrance will be completely shut between 9pm and 5am.

If you need to get to Cygnet Wing urgently for maternity and children’s services, use the Emergency Department entrance on Ampthill Road, and drive through the hospital’s access road – there’ll be marshals on site to direct you.

