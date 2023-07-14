Equestrian centre north of Bedford helps young cancer survivor qualify for major horsing event

He’s been determined to ride his horse – despite the pain of chemotherapy

A determined young cancer survivor who trained at Keysoe has qualified for a major horsing event.

Dylan Flack will be taking part in the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Grade 6 Canter this weekend.

The eight-year-old was was diagnosed with bone cancer last year which has left him with lifelong disabilities affecting his left side.

He first came to Keysoe International’s attention when he met the ponies at the Keysoe Cuddle Therapy Centre.

And staff were so impressed with Dyan’s determination to ride his horse Inki – despite going through the pain of draining chemotherapy treatments – they offered to help.

In a statement from Keysoe International, it said: “From there we got in touch with Natalie Banks from Peak Performance Horses and set up some private sessions for Dylan at Keysoe International to help perfect Dylan’s already great technique in preparation for his RDA qualifiers.

“Then, as a surprise before his last round, we arranged a special treat… a meet-up with none other than 14-time Paralympic medal winner Sir Lee Pearson.”

Jessica – Dylan’s mum who lives in Cambridgeshire – said: “It was just so beautiful. When we arrived, Dylan got to meet Sir Lee Pearson and even got to wear one of his Tokyo gold medals. I can’t thank everyone involved for making it so, so special for Dylan – absolutely amazing.”

Lee said: “Dylan’s bravery and commitment inspires me to try harder and enjoy every day.”

Taking all he’d learned from his lessons, Dylan entered the regional qualifiers and managed to win his class with 77.05%.

Sarah Stoute, CEO of Keysoe International, said: “Due to how impressed we were with Dylan’s determination and his obvious love and care for his pony Inki we were more than happy to invest in Dylan, to make sure he is as prepared as he could be for the RDA National Championships.”

The championships tale place this weekend at Hartpury Equine Events Centre in Gloucestershire.