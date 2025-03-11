Elderly dance project at Bedford Hospital: “I thought it wasn’t going to be much cop, but it was great"

The dance project at Bedford Hospital is designed for all elderly patients, whether that’s from their bed, a chair or standing

A dance project is being piloted at Bedford Hospital to trial music and movement interventions for elderly patients.

The Dance for Health Project – run by Sadie Hunt and Jenny Howells, freelance dance for health practitioners – is designed for all patients, whether that’s from their bed, a chair or standing. The sessions aim to improve mobility and control, as well as spreading joy.

They begin with gentle breathing exercises and expanding through the body, and move into movements that target specific body parts.

Sadie and Jenny said: “The response from patients has been very positive. Often patients who cannot or do not want to participate physically, are watching, singing, tapping and using props.

“Some patients who have been on the ward for several weeks have been delighted to see us again and are keen to join in. We have also included music preferences for some longer term patients, which has had a very positive response.”

The sessions are funded by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity and offer a fun activity to distract from the clinical hospital environment and improve mental wellbeing.

One patient said: “I thought it wasn’t going to be much cop, but it was great. I thoroughly enjoyed myself and I feel great.”

The sessions are supported by Keely Birch, prevention of deconditioning lead at Bedford Hospital. She said: “We see deconditioning happening so quickly in hospitals worldwide. The physical and psychological impact this has can be devastating and so often it is not recognised fully.

“The Dance for Health Project is small, but turning out to be quite mighty. Watching Sadie and Jenny work with patients and involve them in dance and music is almost like magic. Suddenly you can see a patient’s mood lift, and it gives us hope that we can all have a bit of fun again.

“We are so grateful for the support from the wards teams, the trust’s art and wellbeing group take heART and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity to be able to get this project off the ground.”