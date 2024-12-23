East West vows to work closely with Bedford Hospital over "car park solution"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East West Rail (EWR) has vowed to work with Bedford Hospital over a temporary solution while the new car park is being built.

As part of the EWR Bedford to Cambridge plans, Bedford St John’s station would be moved closer to Bedford Hospital.

And Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs the hospital – is hopeful a multi-storey car park will be built but is adamant there should be no disruption to staff or patients during its construction.

It’s also concerned by any potential loss in parking spaces – but both sides have vowed to work together.

The current parking at Britannia Road

An EWR spokesperson said: “We are profoundly aware of the importance of providing parking spaces that meet the needs of people working at and visiting Bedford Hospital, while minimising disruption and maintaining safe access at the busy site.

“This is why under our plans, the hospital will lose no permanent car parking spaces, and these will be provided before the main railway construction in that area starts. We are also working closely with the hospital on a temporary car park solution whilst the new car park is being built.”

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have acknowledged the proposed plans by EWR to construct a new railway station on land we lease from Network Rail which currently occupies our patient and staff car park on Britannia Road. While we support initiatives that improve public transport access and connectivity for our communities, it is essential the needs of our patients, visitors, and staff remain a top priority.

“We are aware of the significant challenges associated with these plans and have two key concerns, the loss of car parking spaces and the disruption during construction. It is vital that EWR develops its proposals with full regard to ensure that the operations of the hospital are not affected and, as a key stakeholder, we will raise any concerns through the statutory consultation process.

"The Britannia Road car park is an essential facility that enables patients – particularly those with mobility challenges – to easily access the hospital for treatment and services, as well as functioning as our main staff car park. It is also important to clarify that the trust leases the majority of this car park and does not own this land.

"It is absolutely essential that these spaces (887) or at least the vast majority of them, are replicated by the construction of a multi-storey car park on the part of the Britannia Road site which is owned by the trust. EWR has agreed to present options for how this car park would be constructed and funded as there is currently no capital available for this to be funded by the NHS. The trust is currently awaiting the detail of these options from EWR.

“In relation to the disruption from construction activities we have made it clear to EWR and to Bedford Borough Council that the operational running of the hospital is fully dependent on any construction being undertaken in a way which does not interfere with the ability of staff, visitors, delivery and emergency vehicles to access the site as this would compromise the safety of our patients.

"We have not yet seen the detailed plans for how the construction activities would be managed and the proposed mitigation of any disruption. We will ensure that once we have sight of these plans we will be feeding back any concerns we have to EWR and the council. We will be ensuring that, as a key stakeholder, we raise any concerns through the statutory consultation process.”