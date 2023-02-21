As the NHS deals with intense winter pressures, dozens more people have died in Bedford than would be expected in the last four weeks, new figures show.

And – perhaps more worryingly – the figure bucks the trend compared with the rest of England and Wales which has recorded a sharp fall.

41 deaths were registered in Bedford in the week to January 27

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 41 deaths were registered in Bedford in the week to January 27, the most recent week for which data is available.

Some 39 people were expected to die in that week, meaning two excess deaths were recorded, though this remains well below the two-year peak of 34 excess deaths in the week to February 5, 2021.

Since the turn of the year, 24 excess deaths have been logged.

Dr Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at health think-tank, the King's Fund, said: "Emergency services remain under intense pressure and the NHS is also facing a rising backlog of care, with the waiting list now exceeding seven million.

"The combination of over-stretched health and care services and growing unmet care needs will continue to present potential hazards to health for some time to come."

The Department for Health and Social Care said the recent peak in excess deaths was caused by several factors, including high flu prevalence, cold weather, the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 and health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

