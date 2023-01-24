News you can trust since 1845
Don't fear your smear - Bedford council urges women 'don't ignore GP's letter'

Nearly one in three eligible women have not had the lifesaving test

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 12:42pm

If you receive a letter from your GP to get a cervical smear, don’t ignore it.

That’s the call from Bedford Borough Council during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week runs all this week (January 23-29)
Screening helps to detect any pre-cancer changes at an early stage meaning simple treatment can be provided to prevent cancer from developing.

Cervical screening is estimated to prevent over 1,500 cervical cancer deaths in England every year – yet the latest data for Bedford show nearly one in three eligible women do not receive this potentially lifesaving test.

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing said: “It’s really important to attend your appointment, or if you need to, rearrange for a more convenient time.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, GP and chief medical director at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Please do accept your invite for cervical screening when you get it – it could save your life.”

