The sting is often compared to a red hot needle 🐝

There has been a rise in confirmed sightings of Asian hornets across the UK.

Members of the public are being warned following a rise in sightings.

Asian hornets are believed to have arrived in France on a shipment from China in 2004. They are an invasive species which pose a significant threat to many of the UK’s native insects, including honey bees.

There have been 37 confirmed sightings of Asian hornets, also known as yellow-legged hornets, in 2025, mainly in Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Shropshire. There have been 182 confirmed sightings since 2016. This figure includes a total of 119 nests, all of which were destroyed.

Members of the public are being warned not to destroy Asian hornet nests. | MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

What does an Asian Hornet look like?

The yellow tailed hornet, also known as the Asian hornet, has a slightly different appearance to wasps and other hornets - most prominently, it has a distinctive black/dark body, with a wide orange stripe on the fourth abdomen section and yellow leg ends.

What should you do if you see an Asian Hornet?

If you see an Asian hornet you should report this immediately, do not try to approach or tackle the hornet yourself, as they are generally seen as more aggressive than wasps and will potentially sting unprovoked.

The government have a dedicated reporting system, so that sightings or locations of nests can be recorded and then removed by the invasive species team.

If you suspect you have seen an Asian hornet, take a picture if you can do this safely and provide details of the location it has been spotted.

You can then either report this by filling out the online report form, or through the app ‘Asian Hornet Watch’, which is available on both iPhone and Android, alternatively, you can also contact the team by e-mail.

Speaking in May 2024, Defra’s Chief Plant and Bee Health Officer Professor Nicola Spence said: “By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, the public can help us take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets.

“Please continue to be vigilant for any Asian hornets and if you think you’ve spotted one, report your sighting through the Asian hornet app or online.”

Why should you never destroy an Asian Hornet’s nest?

You should never approach or attempt to destroy an Asian hornet’s nest. Whilst, they are not usually aggressive towards people, they can be if they perceive a threat to their nest.

You can find out more about Asian hornets, what they look like and how to report a sighting at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.