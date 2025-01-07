Do you think Bedford has enough pharmacies? Have your say

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:09 GMT
The survey is now open and closes on Thursday, February 6The survey is now open and closes on Thursday, February 6
The survey is now open and closes on Thursday, February 6
If you think we need more pharmacies in the area or maybe the location of them needs a tweak, the council wants to know.

Every three years, a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) is completed, and the next one for our borough is due to be published by October 1.

Admittedly that’s ages away, but the online survey – which is already open – closes on Thursday, February 6. There will be a further consultation period in the spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit here to take part – the survey should take no more than 10 minutes

The PNA looks at what pharmacy services each area has, where they are located and what pharmacy services might be needed in the future.

If you are unable to complete the survey online, email [email protected] to request a paper version.

Related topics:Bedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice