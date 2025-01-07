Do you think Bedford has enough pharmacies? Have your say

The survey is now open and closes on Thursday, February 6

If you think we need more pharmacies in the area or maybe the location of them needs a tweak, the council wants to know.

Every three years, a Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) is completed, and the next one for our borough is due to be published by October 1.

Admittedly that’s ages away, but the online survey – which is already open – closes on Thursday, February 6. There will be a further consultation period in the spring.

The PNA looks at what pharmacy services each area has, where they are located and what pharmacy services might be needed in the future.

If you are unable to complete the survey online, email [email protected] to request a paper version.