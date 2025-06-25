Do you live in Bedford and are aged 55 to 74? You can get a free lung health check

The free lung health check is open to anyone who lives in Bedford, is aged between 55 and 74 and who smokes, or used to smoke (Graphic: Pixabay)

The national Lung Cancer Screening programme has now launched in Bedford which is good news if you want a free health check.

It’s open to any resident in Bedford borough aged between 55 and 74 who smokes, or used to smoke.

Letters are being sent out via GP surgeries to all those who are eligible, inviting them to take part in the screening, or to opt-out if they wish.

The initial check will be done on the telephone, and then followed up if necessary with a face-to-face appointment, and then if advised, a CT scan in a mobile unit in Bedford.

The national Lung Cancer Screening programme – formerly known as the Targeted Lung Health Check – was launched as a pilot in 2021 and Bedfordshire was chosen to take part due to our poor outcomes for diagnosis and lung cancer survival. It was then rolled out two years ago nationally.

The aim of the screening is to catch cancer at an early stage when it is still treatable.

34,634 letters were sent to patients across 38 GP surgeries in Luton and Central Bedfordshire with 13,014 patients taking part. And 5,565 of those went on to have a low dose CT scan.

In total, 41 cancers were identified.

