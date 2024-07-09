De Parys Avenue Surgery moves to new Bedford home with other GPs to follow soon
The GP practice – part of the De Parys Group – will move from Monday, August 12.
In November, Pemberley Avenue and Goldington Road surgeries will also move to Enhanced Service – although the exact date hasn't yet been confirmed. The only practices that won’t relocate are in Bromham and Church Lane.
The modern, purpose-designed building – which is next to Gilbert Hitchcock House – boasts additional capacity, which should help improve access to a range of appointments.
Cllr Martin Towler, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities: health and wellbeing said: “The De Parys Group is one of the largest GP practices in the region, as well as being one of the largest training practices.
“This move will benefit patients, whilst ensuring trainee and student GPs, nurses, clinical pharmacists, nurse associates and health care assistants are retained for the population of Bedford borough.”
There will be no change in the way patients book appointments as a result of this move, and they are not required to take any action or contact the surgery regarding the move at this stage. If you have any queries or concerns, email [email protected] or call 0800 148 8890.
