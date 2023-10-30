Danecroft Residential Home - Care home of the year finalists!
The National Care Awards returns in 2023 for its 25th year, Danecroft Residential home have been named as finalists.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danecroft Residential home is a 34 bed residential care home based in Wixams.
They pride themselves in delivering person centred care and being a home from home. Back in July 2023 they were nominated for 'care home of the year'.
We have now been informed that we are finalist for the award, between Danecroft and 6 other care homes based around the UK, the only home based in Bedfordshire.