Cranfield Christmas fair to raise funds for bowel cancer charity in memory of dad

Plus, loving daughter also plans to run the London Marathon next year

By Clare Turner
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 3:57pm

If you are struggling to find the right Christmas present – or haven’t even started shopping yet – there could be a fair with your name on it.

Called the Merry Little Cranfield Christmas Market, it’s between 10am and 3pm next Sunday (December 4) at House to Haven.

There’ll be hand-selected stalls so you can grab some Christmas shopping as well as the chance to meet Santa, while you listen to Christmas carols and enjoy a glass of mulled wine.

The Merry Little Cranfield Christmas Market is between 10am and 3pm on Sunday, December 4 at House to Haven

All proceeds from the day will help support the For My Dad Dave Cancer UK Campaign – which is raising money for Bowel Cancer UK.

The campaign is being run by Gabbie Wain in memory of her late father Dave who died last year aged 55.

And if that wasn’t enough, Gabbie will also be tackling the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.

To donate to Gabbie’s JustGiving page visit here

