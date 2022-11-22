Cranfield Christmas fair to raise funds for bowel cancer charity in memory of dad
Plus, loving daughter also plans to run the London Marathon next year
If you are struggling to find the right Christmas present – or haven’t even started shopping yet – there could be a fair with your name on it.
Called the Merry Little Cranfield Christmas Market, it’s between 10am and 3pm next Sunday (December 4) at House to Haven.
There’ll be hand-selected stalls so you can grab some Christmas shopping as well as the chance to meet Santa, while you listen to Christmas carols and enjoy a glass of mulled wine.
All proceeds from the day will help support the For My Dad Dave Cancer UK Campaign – which is raising money for Bowel Cancer UK.
The campaign is being run by Gabbie Wain in memory of her late father Dave who died last year aged 55.
And if that wasn’t enough, Gabbie will also be tackling the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.