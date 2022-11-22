Cranfield Christmas fair to raise funds for bowel cancer charity in memory of dad

If you are struggling to find the right Christmas present – or haven’t even started shopping yet – there could be a fair with your name on it.

Called the Merry Little Cranfield Christmas Market, it’s between 10am and 3pm next Sunday (December 4) at House to Haven.

There’ll be hand-selected stalls so you can grab some Christmas shopping as well as the chance to meet Santa, while you listen to Christmas carols and enjoy a glass of mulled wine.

All proceeds from the day will help support the For My Dad Dave Cancer UK Campaign – which is raising money for Bowel Cancer UK.

The campaign is being run by Gabbie Wain in memory of her late father Dave who died last year aged 55.