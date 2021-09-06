WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 700 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 710 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 152 new cases, with a total of 20,657 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 311 cases, with a total of 26,369, and Luton 247 cases, with a new total of 28,556.

There were three deaths in Bedford (498), one in Luton (529) and one in Central Bedfordshire (595).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 48,858 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 118,804 and Milton Keynes has 29,360 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (September 5), 48,245,337 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 43,378,193 had received their second dose. ​

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,978,126. The number of deaths is 133,229.