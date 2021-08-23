WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 650 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 653 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health EnglandOut of that figure, Bedford had 200 new cases, with a total of 19,639 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 269 cases, with a total of 24,617, and Luton 184 cases, with a new total of 27,049.

There were no deaths in Bedford (493), one in Luton (517) and one in Central Bedfordshire (583).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 45,508 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 111,558 and Milton Keynes has 27,790 cases.

Bedfordshire recorded 653 new cases over the weekend

In the UK, as of Sunday (August 22), 47,643,064 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 41,688,636 had received their second dose. ​

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,492,906. The number of deaths is 131,640.