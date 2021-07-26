WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 600 people test positive as Covid cases begin to drop in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 601 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

That is quite the drop from last weekend, when 962 tested positive.

Out of that figure, Bedford had 157 new cases since Friday, with a total of 17,490 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 273 cases, with a total of 21,534, and Luton 171 cases, with a new total of 24,481.

More than 600 people tested positive in Bedfordshire over the weekend

There were no deaths in Bedford (485), Central Bedfordshire (576) or Luton (509).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 39,899 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 97,579 and Milton Keynes has 24,580 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (July 25), 46,563,452 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 37,160,659 had received their second dose. ​

The new figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 5,697,912. The number of deaths is 129,158.