WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 500 people test positive for Covid in Bedfordshire

Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 505 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 111 new cases, with a total of 19,047 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 213 cases, with a total of 23,751, and Luton 181 cases, with a new total of 26,391.

There were two deaths in Bedford (490), one in Luton (515) - the figure was revised down by one in Central Bedfordshire (579).

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 43,801 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 107,900 and Milton Keynes has 26,931 cases.

In the UK, as of Sunday (August 15), 47,302,445 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for Covid, and 40,577,198 had received their second dose. ​

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 6,267,437. The number of deaths is 130,953.