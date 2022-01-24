WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 3,500 people test positive in Bedfordshire since Friday
There were seven deaths in the county
Over the weekend, Bedfordshire recorded 3,548 new cases, according to the latest figures from Public Health England
Out of that figure, Bedford had 1,071 new cases since Friday, with a total of 45,663 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 1,329 cases, with a total of 68,575, and Luton 1,148 cases, with a new total of 57,458.
There was one death in Bedford (567), three in Central Bedfordshire (685) and three in Luton (626).
Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 125,470 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 288,890 and Milton Keynes has 70,169 cases.
The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.
Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 15,859,288. The number of deaths is 153,862.
