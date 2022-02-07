WEEKEND UPDATE: More than 2,300 people test positive in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire recorded 2,328 new cases since Thursday, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

Out of that figure, Bedford had 606 new cases, with a total of 52,247 people now diagnosed with the virus; Central Bedfordshire had 991 cases, with a total of 78,206, and Luton 731 cases, with a new total of 66,351.

There were six deaths in Bedford (590), three in Central Bedfordshire (706) and one in Luton (647).

There were 10 deaths in the county over the weekend

Meanwhile, Buckinghamshire now has 144,491 cases of Covid, Hertfordshire has 326,748 and Milton Keynes has 80,551 cases.

The figures unfortunately don't include the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Nationally, the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 17,803,325. The number of deaths is 158,318.